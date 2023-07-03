Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 390.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.14. 196,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

