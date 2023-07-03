Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. 900,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,125. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

