Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 390,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,024.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 192,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.91. 27,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,526. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -294.22 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,911.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.