Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 960 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,161,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,394.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,772,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,331,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.57. 1,727,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.