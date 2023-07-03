Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,529 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

