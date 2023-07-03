Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $11.50.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
