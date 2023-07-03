Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

