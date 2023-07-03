PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stake Trimmed by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.37% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,329.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.19. 76,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,534. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

