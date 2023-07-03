PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $62,275.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $62,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,155 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,451.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 206,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGTI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

