Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 471,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,655. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

