Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,932,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,766,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

