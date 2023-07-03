Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 13,543 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.61. 87,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,501. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.