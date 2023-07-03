Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,149. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

