Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 150,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,923. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

