Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $55.08. 18,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,518. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.