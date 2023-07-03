Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $67.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

