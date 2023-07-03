Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $313,000.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VFMF traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,748 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.