Piper Sandler Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $91.83 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

