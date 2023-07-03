Playtech’s (PTEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.15) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playtech from GBX 615 ($7.82) to GBX 697 ($8.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of PTEC stock traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 589.29 ($7.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 385.57. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 360.80 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5,357.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Mor Weizer purchased 44,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £275,435 ($350,203.43). 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

