Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.10. 424,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.01. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $383.58.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.