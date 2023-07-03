Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,151 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 233,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

