Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 651 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.06. The company had a trading volume of 180,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,921. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

