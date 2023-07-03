Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 7,577 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2,275.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 888,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

