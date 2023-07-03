Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.