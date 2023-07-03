Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 887 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE RSG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $153.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.