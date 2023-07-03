Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 345,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.