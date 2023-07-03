Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,437. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.