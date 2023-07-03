Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GENY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Company Profile

The Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (GENY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global growth companies with exposure to the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation – people born between 1980 and the mid-2000s.

