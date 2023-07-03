ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 796,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of PRQR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

