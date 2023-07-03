ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,302 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH remained flat at $13.88 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,406,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

