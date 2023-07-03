ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.58

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.58 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 32137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

