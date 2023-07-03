ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.69

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 24249483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
