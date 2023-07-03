ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,780,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $18.86 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.