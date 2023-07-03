ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,780,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $18.86 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

