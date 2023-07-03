Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 531.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.83. 117,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,543. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.