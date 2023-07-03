Provident Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,146,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 925,852 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

