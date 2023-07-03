Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

