Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. 15,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,540. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

