Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,544,000 after acquiring an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.99. 198,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,491. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

