Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,060.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,667. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after buying an additional 525,165 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

