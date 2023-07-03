Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00009583 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $313.50 million and $106.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.44 or 0.06259805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,724,006 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

