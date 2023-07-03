Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 178,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,717. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

