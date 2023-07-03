Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 255,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,889. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

