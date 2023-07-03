Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,654 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,960. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $552.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

