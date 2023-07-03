Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 20,442 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.01. 95,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

