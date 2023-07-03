Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 22,006 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 265.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,013 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,005,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,120,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.18. 288,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

