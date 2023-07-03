Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.66. 2,316,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,065. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

