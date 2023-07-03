Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.24 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $80.24 million and approximately $16,472.47 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00025781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.01252686 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,826.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

