RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Short Interest Update

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RCF Acquisition Price Performance

RCFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. RCF Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Get RCF Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCF Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RCF Acquisition by 153.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 507,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 307,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.