Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RFLXF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.32. 236,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,496. Reflex Advanced Materials has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.77.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores in battery metals space. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana; and the Zig-Zag Lake Lithium Property that consists of eight mining claims totaling approximately 2,710 hectares located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

