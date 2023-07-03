Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RFLXF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.32. 236,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,496. Reflex Advanced Materials has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.77.
About Reflex Advanced Materials
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reflex Advanced Materials
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Reflex Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reflex Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.