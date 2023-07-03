Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Increased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RF opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

